close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
July 28, 2019

Canada includes Pak students in fast track visa plan

Top Story

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
July 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Canada has included Pakistani international students in its fast track visa programme.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has welcomed the decision of the Canadian government for inclusion of Pakistani international students into the Students Direct Stream (SDS) Programme.

Under the programme, the international students after fulfilling the requirements can get student visa to Canada in 20 days. It will facilitate Pakistani students who desire to study in Canada.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story