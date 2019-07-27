Canada includes Pak students in fast track visa plan

ISLAMABAD: Canada has included Pakistani international students in its fast track visa programme.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has welcomed the decision of the Canadian government for inclusion of Pakistani international students into the Students Direct Stream (SDS) Programme.

Under the programme, the international students after fulfilling the requirements can get student visa to Canada in 20 days. It will facilitate Pakistani students who desire to study in Canada.