Ishaq Dar’s bungalow in Lahore seized under NAB orders

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration, while implementing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) orders, seized a bungalow of former finance minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday.

NAB had directed the district administration to seize properties of Ishaq Dar in a reference of assets beyond means, filed against him.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha and officials of the Lahore Development Authority conducted the seizure of the property, known as Hajvery Bungalow, measuring more than four kanals of land, situated at 7-H Gulberg-III, Lahore, and evicted the family of a guard from his quarter.

The officials of LDA and the district government also made a detailed inventory of the house before sealing it.

It was not immediately known whether the government would attach the property against the corruption amount for which Ishaq Dar had been convicted in absentia, since he never appeared before NAB for investigation over the last two years.

Earlier, in October 2018, an accountability court in Islamabad had ordered the Punjab government to confiscate the plots and properties belonging to Ishaq Dar and his family.

During the investigations against Ishaq Dar, the Bureau had also seized properties of Dar including a house in Lahore, three plots in Al-Falah Housing Society, six acres of land in Islamabad, two-kanal plot in Parliamentarians Enclave, one plot in the Senate Cooperative Housing Society, another plot of two kanals and nine marlas in Islamabad and six vehicles.

The accountability court, in its judgment dated 15 October 2018, had also ordered to auction the properties of Ishaq Dar.

In the light of the said judgment, the confiscated bungalow of Ishaq Dar is likely to be auctioned in coming days.

In the reference, the bureau had alleged that “the accused acquired assets and pecuniary interests/ resources in his own name and/ or in the name of his dependents of an approximate amount of Rs831.678 million”. The reference alleged that the assets were “disproportionate to Dar’s known sources of income”.