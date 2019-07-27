Siddiqui doesn’t own house nor signed rental deed: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb, on Saturday denounced the arrest of Irfan Siddiqui, the adviser to former premier Nawaz Sharif.

As Siddiqui was sent to the Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand by a magistrate’s court on Saturday, Marriyum Aurangzeb told the media that the house over which the case was registered against Siddiqui did not belong to him. “No signature or his name is present on the rental agreement,” she said adding he was arrested at 2:00am and handcuffed while being produced in the court.Will arresting the N-League leaders reduce inflation [in the country],” she asked adding why Aleema Khan and Jahangir Tareen were not being arrested.

Marriyum praised Siddiqui by stating that he had raised his voice for democracy and supported the cause of Nawaz Sharif. “He is a longtime lieutenant of Nawaz Sharif,” she said.