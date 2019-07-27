close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
Agencies
July 28, 2019

Sacrifices being rendered for peace: DG ISPR

Top Story

A
Agencies
July 28, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Director-General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that hostile forces are attempting to destabilise the Balochistan province now that Pakistani forces had improved the security situation in the tribal areas.

Maj-Gen Ghafoor said this on Saturday after 10 Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom in two separate terrorist attacks, in Balochistan province and in North Waziristan tribal district from across the Pak-Afghan border.

Four FC personnel, including an officer, were martyred in Balochistan terrorist attack.

The martyrdom of the soldiers is "the sacrifice Pakistan (is) making for peace in the region," the DG ISPR said in a tweet.

“While security of tribal areas has been improved with efforts now focused to solidify border, inimical forces are attempting to destabilise Balochistan,” he said. "Their efforts shall IA (Inshallah) fail," he said.

