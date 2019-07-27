Historic meetings

For the last few years, we have been fed up of hearing US leaders blaming Pakistan for the terrorism in the region and inappropriate use of loans and funding. The best response offered by our PM in his visit to the US was to state that Pakistan would not demand any financial assistance on its own. He also tried to clarify certain misgivings on the role of Pakistan in fighting the war on terror. The visit of the Pakistani delegation has created new opportunities to enhance the volume of trade with the US as suggested by the US president. The follow up on the export of Pakistani products should be accorded the highest priority.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA