July 28, 2019
July 28, 2019

2 die in South Korea balcony collapse

World

July 28, 2019

GWANGJU: Two people died and 16 others were injured after an internal balcony at a nightclub in South Korea collapsed on Saturday.

Hundreds were at the nightclub in the southern city of Gwangju when the collapse occurred next to the athletes’ village for the world swimming championships. Two South Korean men died while 16 others were injured, police said. According to a police account, the injured include 10 foreigners, eight of them athletes who were in Gwangju to participate in the tournament.

Among the athletes were three Americans, two New Zealanders, one Dutch, one Italian and one Brazilian, a police officer said. He added that most had minor injuries but an American female water polo player required surgery. The other two Americans — a man and a woman — are also water polo players, the police officer said.

Police said they detained one of the nightclub’s co-owners and summoned three other club officials to investigate whether the collapsed balcony was an unauthorised structure.

“This is an awful tragedy,” said Christopher Ramsey, chief executive officer of USA Water Polo.

