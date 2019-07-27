US, Guatemala sign deal to restrict asylum cases

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has signed an agreement with Guatemala that will restrict asylum applications to the US from Central America.

The so-called “safe third country” agreement would require migrants, including Salvadorans and Hondurans, who cross into Guatemala on their way to the US to apply for protections in Guatemala instead of at the US border.

It could potentially ease the crush of migrants overwhelming the US immigration system, although many questions remain about how the agreement will be executed. US president Donald Trump heralded the concession as a win as he struggles to live up to his campaign promises on immigration.

“This is a very big day,” he said. “We have long been working with Guatemala and now we can do it the right way.” He claimed: “This landmark agreement will put the coyotes and smugglers out of business.”

The announcement comes after a court in California blocked Trump’s most restrictive asylum effort to date, one that would effectively end protections at the southern border.

The two countries had been negotiating such an agreement for months, and Trump threatened on Wednesday to place tariffs or other consequences on Guatemala if it did not reach a deal. “We’ll either do tariffs or we’ll do something. We’re looking at something very severe with respect to Guatemala,” Trump had said. On Friday, Trump praised the Guatemalan government, saying now it has “a friend in the United States, instead of an enemy in the United States.” Trump added on Friday that the agreement would protect “the rights of those with legitimate claims,” end “abuse” of the asylum system and curtail the crisis on the US southern border.

He said that as part of the agreement, the US would increase access to the H-2A visa programme for temporary agricultural workers from Guatemala. It is not clear how the agreement will take effect. Guatemala’s Constitutional Court has granted three injunctions preventing its government from entering into a deal without approval of the country’s congress.

Guatemalan president Jimmy Morales said via social media that the agreement allows the country to avoid “drastic sanctions ... many of them designed to strongly punish our economy, such as taxes on remittances that our brothers send daily, as well as the imposition of tariffs on our export goods and migratory restrictions.”

Earlier on Friday, Morales questioned the concept of a “safe third country”. “Where does that term exist?” he asked reporters. “It does not exist, it is a colloquial term. No agreement exists that is called ‘safe third country’.”

Human rights prosecutor Jordan Rodas said his team was studying the legality of the agreement and whether interior minister Enrique Degenhart had the authority to sign the compact.