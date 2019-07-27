Two charged with murder after Sheffield stabbing

SHEFFIELD: A 16-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man have been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Sheffield.

The teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and Scott Lee Winter, of Southey Avenue, will appear before magistrates in connection with the death of 21-year-old Lewis Bagshaw.

Police were called to Piper Crescent, in the Southey area of the city, at about 10.15pm on last Sunday following reports that a young man had suffered stab wounds to his chest. Bagshaw was taken to hospital but died at around 11pm.

Winter and the 16-year-old boy were due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. A 24-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of assault has been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Jade Brice, senior investigating officer at South Yorkshire Police, said: “Officers have worked tirelessly since Sunday to secure evidence and present it to the Crown Prosecution Service. There still remains much work to do following these charges which will include further arrests and searches over the coming days and weeks. This was a targeted attack, so I would like to reassure the community that we will continue to investigate and take positive action to bring all those involved to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1085 of 21 July 2019, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.