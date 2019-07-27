Two more fall prey to Indian aggression in held Kashmir

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops killed two Kashmiris in a brutal cordon and search operation in Indian occupied Kashmir’s southern district of Shopian on Saturday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the operation was carried out in the district’s Bonabazar area and was ongoing as the last reports came in. An Indian police official claimed that the youths were militants and were killed in an “encounter” with the troops. The Indian authorities had also suspended internet in the district.

The same day, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) termed the acquittal of four Kashmiris after their unlawful incarceration of 23 years “a murder of justice”.

An Indian court ordered the release of four Kashmiris, Lateef Ahmad Waza, Ali Muhammad Butt, Mirza Nisar Ahmad and Assadullah Goni, who remained unlawfully detained in New Delhi’s Tihar jail for 23 years. An APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said: “Courts take decades to declare a person innocent, and these poor victims have every right and reason to curse this flawed and false system of providing justice.

“When an accused happens to be a Muslim and a Kashmiri, he automatically qualifies for stern punishment for a crime he has never committed.”

The spokesman said many other Kashmiris — Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Masarrat Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Meraj-ud-Din Kalwal, Nayeem Khan, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Dar, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Zahoor Watali, Shahid Yousuf and Shakeel Ahmad — are also victims of the judicial onslaught.

He said most of these illegally detained Hurriyat leaders have completed two years in Tihar jail and courts are yet to prove their offence. He said Shah, Malik, Butt, Andrabi, Saifullah, Altaf, Dr Ghulam and Watali are in bad health and their continued confinement can further deteriorate their condition.

The spokesman said Ayaz Akbar’s wife is battling for life with the deadly disease of cancer and those parroting human values should have considered this family tragedy and released Akbar but stone-hearted Indian rulers are only concerned about their chairs.

He said on APHC Chairman Syed Ali Geelani’s directives, Hurriyat leader Hakeem Abdul Rashid, visited the houses of Lateef Waza and Mirza Nisar who were released and lauded their courage and steadfastness.