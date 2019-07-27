Ten Pak soldiers martyred in two terror incidents

RAWALPINDI: Ten personnel of Pakistan security forces were martyred in two separate terrorist incidents – the first incident happened on Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan where six soldiers embraced martyrdom in a cross border attack, while four other security men embraced martyrdom in a combing operation in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, here on Saturday.

According to the Pakistan military’s media wing, terrorists from across the border targeted a border patrolling party of Pakistan Army near Gurbaz, North Waziristan. The attack left six soldiers — Havaldar Khalid, Sepoy Naveed, Sepoy Bachal, Sepoy Ali Raza, Sepoy M Babar and Sepoy Ahsan — martyred.

Separately, terrorists fired upon the troops of FC Balochistan during a combing operation between Hushab and Turbat in Balochistan. Four personnel, including an officer, embraced martyrdom. The martyrs are Captain Aqib, Sepoy Nadir, Sepoy Atif Altaf and Sepoy Hafeezullah.

Offering his condolences, Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted: “I salute our armed forces personnel, who continue to lay down their lives fighting terrorists to keep the nation safe.”

While Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said the defence and security of motherland shall be ensured “at the cost of our sweat & blood”, as he urged the world community to facilitate regional peace, according to a statement tweeted by the DG ISPR.

The Army chief stated: “Salute to martyrs & families. We shall ensure defence & security of motherland at the cost of our sweat & blood. These are dying efforts of frustrated inimical forces while Pakistan moves from stability to enduring peace. It’s time for the world to facilitate regional peace.”

Reacting to the terrorism incidents, ISPR Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted that Shahadat (martyrdom) of six soldiers on Pak-Afghan border and four in Balochistan was the sacrifice Pakistan was making for peace in the region. He said while security of tribal areas had been improved with efforts, now focus was on solidifying border. Maj-Gen Ghafoor said inimical forces were attempting to destabilise Balochistan but their efforts shall Insha Allah fail.