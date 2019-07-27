Police fire tear gas, rubber bullets at Hong Kong protesters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police fired tear gas and rubber bullets on Saturday at protesters holding a banned rally against suspected triad gangs who beat up pro-democracy demonstrators near the Chinese border last weekend, tipping the finance hub further into chaos.

Riot police used tear gas throughout the afternoon and evening in Yuen Long, a town close to the border, after tense standoffs with protesters, some of whom were throwing projectiles and had surrounded a police van.

Hospital authorities said nine people were injured, with five in a serious condition, as rubber bullets were fired later in the evening to disperse remaining protesters.

Public anger has been raging since last Sunday when a gang of men in white T-shirts, armed with poles and batons, set upon anti-government protesters and bystanders in Yuen Long station.

That brazen assault -- which hospitalised at least 45 people -- marked an escalation of seven weeks of unprecedented political violence that shows little sign of abating as the city´s pro-Beijing leaders refuse to budge.

Police have been heavily criticised for being too slow to respond to Sunday´s violence, fuelling accusations of collusion or turning a blind eye to the pro-government mob -- allegations the force has denied.

Hong Kong has been plunged into its worst crisis in recent history after millions of demonstrators took to the streets and sporadic violent confrontations erupted between police and pockets of hardcore protesters.

The demonstrations were triggered by a controversial bill which would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, but have evolved into a call for wider democratic reforms and a halt to sliding freedoms.

Saturday´s violence compounds the political crisis with the city´s leadership seemingly unable, or unwilling, to end the chaos.

Yuen Long is in Hong Kong´s New Territories, a rural area where many of the surrounding villages are known for triad connections and their staunch support for the pro-Beijing establishment.

Police say they have arrested 12 people so far in connection with Sunday´s violence, nine of whom have known triad links.

The white shirt mob ran into two villages near Yuen Long station after their attack and later left without police making any arrests despite a large presence of officers. These two villages became the focus of protester anger on Saturday.