Sun Jul 28, 2019
July 28, 2019

Sarfaraz wishes good luck to Pakistan’s disabled cricket team ahead of World Series

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has wished good luck to Pakistan’s disabled cricket team in Physical Disability World Series, which will be held in England from August 5.

Sarfraz advised the players to keep things simple and play positive cricket and put in their best.

“My best wishes are with the team. I hope they do well in England. I would advise them to keep things simple, be positive and give a good fight on the field,” Sarfraz said in a meeting with the team at UBL Ground on Saturday. Pakistan won a tri-nation series last year in England.

