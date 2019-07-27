Coleman scorches into 100m final at US championships

DES MOINES, United States: Christian Coleman blasted into the 100m final at the US Athletics Championships on Friday, defeating world champion Justin Gatlin with a polished performance.

Coleman, who had complained of a “sloppy” outing in Thursday’s opening heats, exploded out of the blocks at Drake Stadium to lead from start to finish before crossing in 9.96sec.

Isiah Young was second in 10.15sec while the 37-year-old Gatlin was third in 10.16sec. Ameer Webb finished fourth.

The other men’s semi-final was won by Ronnie Baker in a time of 10.28sec.

Michael Rodgers eased up to finish second in 10.32 while Cravon Gillespie and Christopher Belcher completed the first four.

In the women’s 100m meanwhile, English Gardner set the early pace with the fastest qualifying time from the semi-finals.

Gardner, a member of the USA’s gold medal-winning 4x100 relay team at the 2016 Olympics, cruised into the final with a season best time of 11.16sec.

Gardner, is steadily rediscovering her best form after a string of injuries, finished clear of Dezerea Bryant, Aleia Hobbs and Caitland Smith. The other semi-final was won by Teahna Daniels in a time of 11.20sec.