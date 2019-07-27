Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate

COLOMBO: Bangladesh have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in the first One-day International (ODI) in Colombo on Friday.

Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the fine after Tamim Iqbal’s side was ruled to be two overs short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.