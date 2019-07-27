Confident Sri Lanka eye series win

COLOMBO: After registering a comprehensive 91-run victory in the first One-day International (ODI) on Friday, Sri Lanka will look to produce a similar performance to seal the three-match series when they face Bangladesh in the second game on Sunday (today).

Sri Lanka’s complete performance in the first ODI marked a good start to their season post World Cup, with decisive contributions from their key players in both departments. They will realize the importance of maintaining consistency against an opposition who’ll be eager to stage a fightback.

As for Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan’s absence was felt in the first ODI. Their top order failed to click, and they found themselves at 39-4 in the 12th over, chasing Sri Lanka’s 314.

Their bowlers too lacked discipline for much of the innings, with most of them conceding runs at over a run a ball. The Tamim Iqbal-led side will need a complete performance to keep their hopes of a first ever series win in Sri Lanka alive.

Powered by Kusal Perera’s fluent century and nurtured by some useful contributions from other middle-order batsmen, Sri Lanka posted 314-8 in their 50 overs to set up the game. The bowlers, led by the experienced Lasith Malinga, who played his farewell match, struck at regular intervals and ensured that Bangladesh always stayed behind the required rate.

With the series at 1-0, Sri Lanka have a chance to wrap it up.

Several spells of showers are expected in the later part of the day. Considering recent history at R Premadasa, both captains will once again look to bat first.