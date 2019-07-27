Police edge resilient KP as PIA, NBP romp to big wins

KARACHI: Police edged KP 4-3 after a tough fight in their match of National Hockey Championship at Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium here on Saturday.

There was an intense game as the first quarter ended without a goal. Shehbaz scored an amazing goal in the 30th minute through a penalty corner as Police got reward for their attacking game.

Abrar scored on a penalty corner in the third quarter to extend the lead but there were goals galore in the last quarter as KP played out of their skins and got through Police defence line, scoring two goals in two minutes to equalise.

Shehbaz once again scored for Police via a penalty corner to take lead. Ismail scored a brilliant field goal for KP to equalise within two minutes Noman scored a wonderful goal in 59th minute to take Police to victory.

The first game of the day saw PIA thrashing Islamabad by 8-0. They began scoring in the third minute when Hammad Anjum scored a field goal. One goal was scored by PIA in the second quarter through Shafqat Rasool.

PIA continued the dominance, netting five goals in the second half as Roman Khan scored two field goals.

In the second game, FATA were clueless as Army thrashed them 16-0. Waseem Akram scored four goals in the match. He opened the account in the sixth minute with a field goal. Army ended the first quarter with three goals. They netted four goals in the second quarter, five in the third and four in the last quarter. Sohail also scored a hat-trick.

The fourth game saw NBP netting as many as 27 goals against a clueless Gilgit team. Abu Bakr opened the account in the second minute on a penalty corner. NBP netted five goals in the first quarter. At half time NBP led by 11-0. Dilbar Hussain played outstandingly and shattered the defence of the rival team. He netted 10 goals in the match. Atiq Arshad also scored a hat-trick, netting three in the last quarter. Bilal Qadir struck three three field goals.

In the last game of the day, Navy beat PQA 3-1. Both teams displayed some great stick-work.

Navy kept attacking and made circle penetrations regularly but PQA kept defence tight. As a result, no goal could be scored in the first quarter.

Akbar Ali scored a field goal in the 17th minute from the right flank and four minutes later Sabir netted a great reverse stick goal.

PQA beat the tight Navy defence, scoring in the 30th minute when Rehman capitalised on a brilliant pass to make it 2-1.

The third quarter ended without a goal as both teams lacked the finishing.

In the last quarter, PQA wasted a penalty corner. Navy’s Asad Azhar converted a penalty corner to take them to a deserving victory.