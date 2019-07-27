The PM’s speech

This refers to the letter ‘Shocking speeches’ (July 26) by Mannan Samad. I agree that the PM’s speech at the Washington Capitol building in DC was disappointing. He attacked his political opponents rather than take responsibility for his own shortcomings.

The prime minister should have instead discussed the present condition of the country and tried to attract more international sponsors to help us out of our current economic slump.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran