Sun Jul 28, 2019
July 28, 2019

Encroachment drive

Newspost

 
Despite the orders of the Supreme Court, the illegal encroachments in Lea Market have not been removed. Lea Market in Lyari is part of the urban heritage of Karachi and its current state is polluted and filled with dilapidated infrastructure and the heavy encroachment on sidewalks has made the traffic in the area worse. In the absence of proper planning, the condition of the market and its surroundings has begun to deteriorate.

As residents of the area, we would like to ask that a well designated zone outside the market premises be created to shift the excess hawkers there. We also wish to ask that the concerned authorities work to restore this market to its past glory.

Abdul A Khatri

Karachi

