‘PTI will be strengthened in Sindh at UC level’

Announcing on Friday that they would strengthen the party in the province at the union council level, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh’s new office-bearers said that the committees would be formed at the district level across the province to probe excesses.

After the new party organisation in the Sindh province, the PTI provincial body’s first meeting was held at the Insaf House with their president Haleem Adil Shaikh in the chair.

The meeting was also attended by Mehfooz Ursani, Sadaqat Ali Jatoi, Jamal Siddiqui, Raja Khan Jakhranai, Papu Khan Chachar, Izharul Hassan Qadri and others. The participants in the meeting discussed the matters of party organisation.

Shaikh in his address said he asked police and other government departments not to play in the hands of anyone but instead safeguard the interests of the citizens. He said that in federal departments, people of the PML-N and the PPP were present who were hiding corruption of these parties. He asked these elements to correct their direction as the corrupt politicians would never again come to power. The PTI leader said Bilawal’s “stooges are rejected, who have already ruined Sindh”.