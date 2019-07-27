With highest prevalence of viral hepatitis in world, experts call for screening of every Pakistani

Due to reuse of syringes, poor infection control and unsafe and unscreened blood transfusions, Pakistan now has the highest rate of Hepatitis B and C where, according to an estimate, over 15 million people are infected with the deadly viral disease, experts said on Wednesday and called for the screening of the entire population of Pakistan.

“Pakistan is faced with one of the highest new annual infection rates of hepatitis C virus and is launching a new infection control and injection safety plan on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day 2019 to stop transmission. “Unfortunately, the majority of people infected with Hepatitis B and C aren’t even aware that they are infected and carrying the viral disease. It is immensely important that every Pakistani is screened for Hepatitis B and C,” said Dr Sajjad Jamil, an eminent gastroenterologist and President of Pak GI and Liver Disease Society (PGLDS) while speaking an awareness session held at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Saturday.

Over 100 journalists, their family members and employees of the Karachi Press Club (KPC) were screened for Hepatitis B and C at screening camp, organised by the PGLDS in collaboration with the health committee of Karachi Press Club (KPC). An awareness session on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of Hepatitis B&C and a walk were also held after the screening camp to draw the attention of people towards the lethal disease.

Speaking on the occasion, PGLDS President Dr Sajjad Jamil maintained that Pakistan had emerged as the only country in the world where Hepatitis B and C infections were on the rise. He added that major cause of infection was lack of awareness, reuse of syringes, poor infection control, unsafe blood transfusions and use of unsterilised dental and surgical equipment in the country.

“The high prevalence of hepatitis is due to many factors in both healthcare settings and in the community,” said Dr Sajjad Jamil.

He added that this includes reuse of syringes, failure to screen blood before transfusion, use of unhygienic dental instruments, reuse of razor blades by barbers and poor infrastructure for infectious waste disposal.

He maintained that the elimination of Hepatitis C would require screening of the entire general population, which was challenging but could be optimized through first targeting subpopulations with higher prevalence and improving their linkage to treatment.

The patron of the PGLDS and renowned gastroenterologist, Dr Shahid Ahmed, said the message on World Hepatitis Day 2019 was very clear that every Pakistani needed to be screened for Hepatitis B and C so that those who tested positive could be treated. He said treatment was now available and very cost-effective. “We daily see patients with liver cirrhosis which is the last stage of the liver disease due to viral hepatitis. It also leads to Hepatocellular Carcinoma or cancer of the liver, which is a serious illness, and in most of the cases, it leads to death if liver transplant is not performed. The best solution to avoid these conditions is early screening and if the result is positive, start treatment,” Dr Shahid Ahmed maintained.

Another leading hepatologist and expert from Liaquat National Hospital, Dr Lubna Kamani, was of the opinion that Pakistan may turn into a “cirrhotic state” and Hepatitis C could become “second polio for Pakistan” if a mass awareness and screening of the Pakistani population was not started immediately.

“Fortunately, Hepatitis B and C are now completely treatable and curable diseases, but unfortunately, Pakistan is the only country in the world where new cases of hepatitis are on the rise alarmingly. Every pregnant woman in Pakistan should be screened for viral hepatitis to prevent its transmission to the baby,” she advised.

The registrar of the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Dr Amanullah Abbasi and head of the Gastroenterology Department, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC),

Dr Nazish Butt also called for the screening of each and every person in Pakistan for Hepatitis B&C, saying the infection was being spread by people who were unaware of their disease and this must be stopped at the earliest.

Later, a walk was held in front of the KPC, which was attended by doctors, journalists and common people, who were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans and demands regarding Hepatitis B and C elimination from Pakistan.