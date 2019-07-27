27-year-old man, teenager electrocuted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ag PPI
A young man was electrocuted to death at his house while trying to switch a water machine on in Khyber Mohalla in Metrovill within the limits of the SITE police station on Saturday.
Police said 27-year-old Abdul Ghaffar died on the spot. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the family for burial.
Separately, a teenager died of electrocution in Jamali Goth within the jurisdiction of the SITE Superhighway police station.
The deceased was identified as seventeen-year-old Omar, son of Ghaffar. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital from where his family took it away without medico-legal formalities.
Police officials said that the deceased was doing some electrical work when he received an electric shock and died.
Man killed in road mishap
A man was killed in a road accident in the Mauripur area of the city in the wee hours of Saturday.
According to rescue service sources, a 50-year-old man, Anwar, son of Mohsin, was hit by a fast-moving vehicle on Mauripur Road. As a result, he suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy.
Ag PPI
