27-year-old man, teenager electrocuted

A young man was electrocuted to death at his house while trying to switch a water machine on in Khyber Mohalla in Metrovill within the limits of the SITE police station on Saturday.

Police said 27-year-old Abdul Ghaffar died on the spot. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the family for burial.

Separately, a teenager died of electrocution in Jamali Goth within the jurisdiction of the SITE Superhighway police station.

The deceased was identified as seventeen-year-old Omar, son of Ghaffar. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital from where his family took it away without medico-legal formalities.

Police officials said that the deceased was doing some electrical work when he received an electric shock and died.

Man killed in road mishap

A man was killed in a road accident in the Mauripur area of the city in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to rescue service sources, a 50-year-old man, Anwar, son of Mohsin, was hit by a fast-moving vehicle on Mauripur Road. As a result, he suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy.