Sun Jul 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2019

Man allegedly commits suicide

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2019

A young man found dead at his house in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal locality on Saturday.

According to police officials, the man was brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center where doctors pronounced him death. The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Ajmal Qazi, son of Tariq Qazi.

Police officials said that the man lived in a residential apartment in Block 1 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

They added that his family told the police that Ajmal had been in depression for the last few months and had also attempted to commit suicides some months ago.

Police officials said that the body was handed over to the family while the police are investigating the incident from different angles.

