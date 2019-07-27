CM approves Rs250 million for restoration of St Patrick’s Cathedral

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved Rs250 million for restoration of the interior of the historical St Patrick’s Cathedral.

The cathedral was built in 1845 and its interior contains intricate works of glass, stone and wood, some of which are in need of restoration.

The CM took the decision for the cathedral’s restoration on Saturday when he met a delegation of its administration led by Rector Rev Fr Mario Rodrigues at the CM House.

The CM was told on the occasion that the St Patrick’s Cathedral was the first church built in Sindh and its design was based on the Gothic Revival architecture. The cathedral has the capacity to accommodate 1,500 worshippers at a time.

The CM said a gazetteer of Sindh provided a detailed description of the cathedral. He read out text from of the gazetteer which said, "Church exterior is not ornamental, though striking from a distance, but money and art have been lavished on the interior.... The whole interior is painted in oil and the windows are all of stained glass, donated by the members of the congregation."

It was pointed out that the stained-glass windows of the cathedral were produced in Germany, on which scenes of various stories in the biblical canon had been painted. The CM said they were painted in oil and needed to be restored.

Shah was of the view that the heritage committee and experts must be involved in the maintenance work at the cathedral to ensure that it was restored to its original glory.

Shah told the delegation to initiate the restoration work, for which the provincial government would provide them Rs250 million over a period of three years. “We would give you Rs50 million as soon as you completed all documentary requirements for starting the restoration work,” he said.

The delegation informed the CM that the Christian community was also contributing funds to meet expenditures for the cathedral’s restoration.

The Christian community has contributed a lot for the development of the country, particularly Sindh, Shah remarked.

“Your contribution in education sector is worth mentioning here,” he said to the delegation, adding that he himself had received education at the St Patrick’s School.

Shah lamented that the standard of education at public sector institutions had declined and at this stage, the provincial government was in dire need of institutions of high standard like St Patrick’s that had dedicated and devoted teachers.