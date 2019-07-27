Six warehouses gutted by huge fire

A huge fire broke out in a garment materials warehouse and engulfed five more warehouses in Sher Shah on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, a fire broke out in the warehouse located within the premises of the graveyard at around 7:30am. Initially, two fire tenders were dispatched to the site, but as the fire continued to spread, more fire tenders were sent to participate in the extinguishing work.

No loss of life was reported in the fire, but goods and clothes worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes. The firefighters with the help of nine fire tenders and dozens of water tankers were able to douse the fire with the hectic efforts of more than six hours.

The spokesperson said that the fire first broke out at the warehouse owned by Amanullah apparently due to short circuit, adding that the watchman of the warehouse immediately informed the owner and then he informed the fire brigade department. The fire quickly engulfed the other warehouses due to the heavy wind and the presence of clothes.

The owner of one of the warehouses, Shah Muhammad, while talking to the reporters, claimed that the delay by the fire brigade department had caused major loss as the fire tenders reached the site at least after one-and-a-half-hours of being informed. A total of seven warehouses were present in the area where clothes worth millions of rupees were kept, adding that six warehouses were gutted by the fire while the remaining one had been saved from being burnt.

The fire brigade department rejected allegations made against them by the owners of the warehouses and said that the owners along with their employees first attempted to extinguish the fire themselves and then they informed the department. The walls and roofs of the warehouses were also damaged due to the intensity of the blaze.

A heavy contingent of police also reached the site and inquired about the incident. The police said that they did not find any criminal act behind the fire while they were waiting for the fire department’s report.