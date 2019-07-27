Mayor declares emergency in view of heavy rain forecast

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has declared emergency in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) departments in view of the forecast of heavy rain in the city in coming days.

According to a statement issued by the KMC on Saturday, the mayor directed the corporation’s employees to remain alert to deal with any emergency situation due to rainstorm. Meanwhile, work to clean storm water drains in the city has also been initiated on an urgent basis.

All the staff of mandatory services departments, including the medical and health services, fire brigade, municipal services, and parks and horticulture, have been ordered to remain on standby.

Following the mayor’s directives, the municipal services department of the KMC sped up the ongoing cleaning work at drains in different areas of the city with the help of heavy machinery to remove garbage and filth from them.

In case of any rain-related complaints, the mayor asked citizens to contact complaint no 1339 so that work could be immediately started to resolve them. He also instructed the municipal services department to focus on the choked points of drains.

Akhtar also directed the relevant agencies to ensure drainage of rainwater from all the underpasses during the rain.

He urged the citizens to refrain from dumping garbage into the rainwater drains and remove encroachments over them voluntarily.

In the meantime, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani and Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani visited several areas of the city to inspect rain-related preparations.

According to a statement from the Commissioner Office, the traffic police have also taken measures to ensure smooth movement of traffic in case of heavy rain. Special traffic police force would be deployed in different areas of the city to help commuters stuck in rainwater. According to Ghani, machineries and staff had been arranged at all the underpasses to ensure immediate drainage of water.

During the visit to the Pitcher Nullah, the local government minister took notice of garbage dumped into the drain. He directed officials to make sure that all the drains were cleaned before the rainfall so that water could be easily drained out of the city.

Shallwani directed the KMC officials to get the PIDC Nullah cleaned on an emergency basis by deploying heavy machinery round the clock. He said the PIDC Nullah was one of the most important drains of the city’s commercial hub and if it was clogged, rainwater could enter houses and offices in the area.

The Pakistan Navy has also offered its services in case of any emergency situation in the city and the district administration has also been coordinating with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in this regard.