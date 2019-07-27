close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2019

UK Chamber urges for interaction, JVs

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2019

LAHORE: UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Amjad Khan, while stressing the need for more interaction between the two countries, urged the businessmen of the two sides to focus on exchange of trade delegations for the sake of joint ventures.

Talking to the members of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), he said UK being the fastest growing economy has a huge potential for Pakistani businessmen to have joint ventures with their counterparts. He said the process of globalisation was bringing the people closer and there was a need to learn from the experiences of each other.

LCCI Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said there was no doubt that the UK offered tremendous opportunities to Pakistani businessmen, but both sides needed well-directed, sector-specific moves to achieve the desired results. He said Pakistan was particularly interested in transfer of technology, but for the idea to materialise; expatriate Pakistanis have to play their role. He said exchange of business delegations and holding of single country exhibitions could boost bilateral trade. These marketing tools need to be studied by the chambers and the diplomatic missions of the two countries, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business