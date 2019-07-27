UK Chamber urges for interaction, JVs

LAHORE: UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Amjad Khan, while stressing the need for more interaction between the two countries, urged the businessmen of the two sides to focus on exchange of trade delegations for the sake of joint ventures.

Talking to the members of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), he said UK being the fastest growing economy has a huge potential for Pakistani businessmen to have joint ventures with their counterparts. He said the process of globalisation was bringing the people closer and there was a need to learn from the experiences of each other.

LCCI Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said there was no doubt that the UK offered tremendous opportunities to Pakistani businessmen, but both sides needed well-directed, sector-specific moves to achieve the desired results. He said Pakistan was particularly interested in transfer of technology, but for the idea to materialise; expatriate Pakistanis have to play their role. He said exchange of business delegations and holding of single country exhibitions could boost bilateral trade. These marketing tools need to be studied by the chambers and the diplomatic missions of the two countries, he added.