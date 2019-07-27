Subsidised gas supply sought

KARACHI: North Karachi Association of Industry (NKATI) sought 30-day extension in supply of gas on subsidised rates for registered manufacturers and exporting units.

NKATI, in a statement, urged the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to review its decision and provide relief to industries by charging gas tariff at Rs786/million metric British thermal unit.

Patron NKATI Moiz Khan and President Syed Tariq Rasheed urged SSGC to ensure delivery of subsidized gas tariff at Rs786 to manufacturing and export units of North Karachi industrial area.