ICI expected to get Rs7 billion cash injection

KARACHI: ICI Pakistan, a leading manufacturing and trading firm in the country, is expected to receive Rs7 billion in financing from a foreign financial institution to double industrial chemical production capacity, the company said.

“ICI Pakistan Limited has received an expression of interest from an international financial institution to invest Rs7 billion as growth capital into the company through a convertible debt instrument,” the company said in a statement.

“The transaction is subject to completion of satisfactory due diligence, agreement of definitive contracts and receipt of all relevant regulatory, board and shareholder, and other internal approvals by the investor and the company.” ICI is expanding light ash production at its soda ash plant under the phase-2, which would increase capacity to 150,000 tons per annum. The company has already successfully commissioned phase-1 with 75,000 tons per annum in February 2018. This is in addition to a dense ash expansion of 70,000 tons per annum, which would position the company to cater to the growing needs of the market.

Asif Jooma, chief executive of ICI Pakistan said the company attracted an expression of interest from a foreign investor “in a challenging economic environment”.

“This is an acknowledgement of the strength of our people, sponsor shareholders and businesses, which are backed by a strong focus on corporate governance, sustainability and core values,” Jooma said in the statement. “This investment has come at an opportune time as this year we will be celebrating the milestone of completing 75 years of successful operations in Pakistan.”

ICI made progress on several strategic projects during the year that would help it deliver improved performance.

In May, the commissioning and launch of commercial operations of the new, state-of-the-art Masterbatches manufacturing facility was announced. Through the Masterbatches project, the company’s chemicals business would be able to further diversify its product portfolio and fulfil the expanding demand of colourants and additives for plastics.

Following ICIP’s majority-owned infant formula joint venture with NutriCo Morinaga (Private) Limited, a leading-edge manufacturing facility is under construction to produce Morinaga Infant Formula, which will be manufactured, distributed and sold by the company. The commercial operations at this facility are expected to commence during the second half of calendar year 2019.

“The new investment proposal highlights the confidence of investors in the company’s management, strategy and future growth aspirations,” the company said. ICI Pakistan consists of four businesses: polyester, soda ash, chemicals and agriculture and life sciences. The company manufactures and trades in a wide range of products including polyester staple fibre, soda ash, general and specialty chemicals, toll-manufactured pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, animal health products and agricultural products, including chemicals, field crop seeds, vegetable seeds and more. ICI Pakistan’s profit fell 23 percent to Rs2.537 billion during the financial year ended June 30, 2019. The company’s operating profit, however, rose seven percent to Rs4.943 billion in FY2019.