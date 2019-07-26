Three new swim world records set in one night

GWANGJU, South Korea: American star Caeleb Dressel, swimming’s chiselled, tattooed pin-up boy, destroyed Michael Phelps’s 100 metres butterfly world record on Friday as countrywoman Simone Manuel retained her 100m freestyle world title. Reigning champ Dressel clenched a fist in the direction of flag-waving American fans after clocking an astonishing 49.50 seconds in Gwangju to eclipse the American legend’s old bodysuit mark by 0.32 and rob him of a second world record in 48 hours. Dressel’s fireworks were matched in the next event when American teenager Regan Smith crushed the women’s 200m backstroke world record, before Russian Anton Chupkov emulated them as he stormed to gold in the 200m breaststroke. Phelps, the most decorated Olympic athlete of all time, has lost both of his 2009 long course butterfly world records in Korea after Hungarian teenager Kristof Milak destroyed his previous mark in the 200m fly. A record-breaking night helped turn the spotlight back on swimming after a week of athlete protests and insults targeting China’s Sun Yang, the 11-time world champion who a FINA doping panel report has accused of destroying blood vials after a visit from drug testers. Manuel exploded from the blocks in lane one to win gold in the women’s 100m free in 52.04 ahead of Australian Cate Campbell and Sweden’s world record holder Sarah Sjostrom. Chupkov found an extra gear off the final wall to snatch 200m breaststroke gold in 2:06.12 — knocking more than half a second off the previous world best, with Aussie Matt Wilson taking silver. Smith covered her face with her hands after shattering the women’s 200m backstroke world record, clocking 2:03.35 to erase Missy Franklin’s old mark by more then seven tenths. — AFP