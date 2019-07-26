Man held for raping daughter

News desk

BAHAWALPUR: Sadar police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly raping his 18-year-old daughter repeatedly. According to the FIR, lodged on the complaint of the victim, the incident was reported in a locality present in the outskirts of Hasilpur. The case was registered in the police station after the girl’s nine-year-old brother informed the feudal lord about his father Anwar’s crime. Later, the police arrested Anwar. The accused allegedly repeatedly raped his daughter during the last few years, which also made her pregnant. Anwar forced his daughter to abort her baby, the police told. It is learnt that accused Anwar’s wife had left him due to severe beating by him some five years ago. The police said that Anwar had five children, including two sons and two daughters. The victim was the fifth child of the accused, the police added. ASSUMES CHARGE: Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has assumed the charge of Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice-Chancellor here. He is the 16th VC of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Dr Athar Mahboob said that the universities had a significant role in socio-economic development besides imparting quality education. He said that to provide congenial environment to faculty and students was his top priority.