close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 27, 2019

Man held for raping daughter

National

 
July 27, 2019

News desk

BAHAWALPUR: Sadar police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly raping his 18-year-old daughter repeatedly. According to the FIR, lodged on the complaint of the victim, the incident was reported in a locality present in the outskirts of Hasilpur. The case was registered in the police station after the girl’s nine-year-old brother informed the feudal lord about his father Anwar’s crime. Later, the police arrested Anwar. The accused allegedly repeatedly raped his daughter during the last few years, which also made her pregnant. Anwar forced his daughter to abort her baby, the police told. It is learnt that accused Anwar’s wife had left him due to severe beating by him some five years ago. The police said that Anwar had five children, including two sons and two daughters. The victim was the fifth child of the accused, the police added. ASSUMES CHARGE: Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has assumed the charge of Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice-Chancellor here. He is the 16th VC of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Dr Athar Mahboob said that the universities had a significant role in socio-economic development besides imparting quality education. He said that to provide congenial environment to faculty and students was his top priority.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan