Tunisian envoy returning by end month

Islamabad : The Tunisian ambassador, Adel Elarbi, will leave Pakistan for his country by the end of the current month after completing the four-year term in office.

Moroccan Ambassador Mohamed Karmoune hosted a dinner for him here, where the envoys of the African Group and senior foreign ministry officials were in also attendance.

Members of the African Group presented a souvenir to him and

wished him the best of luck for future ambassadorial assignments.

They said Adel Elarbi had promoted the relations of African countries with Pakistan.

Earlier, the envoys of the African Group met to decide about the new dean of the African Group after the exit of the outgoing Tunisian ambassador, who currently holds the office.

They agreed on Kenyan High Commissioner Professor Julius Bitok.