Comsats bags 7th FPCCI Achievement Award

Islamabad : The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) held its annual awards ceremony in Aiwan-e-Sadar.

President Dr. Arif Alvi conferred the 7th FPCCI Achievement Awards to around forty individuals from various sectors including Skill Development, Energy, Finance, Industry, Exports, Education, Investment, Women Empowerment, Tourism and Hospitality, Construction and Consumer Goods etc.

Rector CUI, Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar received the award on behalf of COMSATS University Islamabad for Promoting Business Incubation Centres for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The award comes as recognition of CUI’s entrepreneurial activities, for spawning k-based start-ups under the ambit of its Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC).

Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar said that CUI’s Research Innovation and Commercialization efforts have resulted in a conjuncture of a business incubator, rapid prototyping lab and a dedicated office to facilitate faculty-industry liaison, promotion of entrepreneurial mindset among students, promotion of patenting as well as training and development to impart key skills to support start-ups.

The CUI has achieved enormous success in under two decades which is recognized by this achievement award, conferred for the second time by the FPCCI.

President FPCCI Eng. Daroo Khan Achakzai said that awards are given on annual basis to various sectors in recognition of their contributions in export and national economy.

Dr. Arif Alvi congratulated awardees and expressed satisfaction over the enormous stream of talent in the country.

He also emphasized the need to realize the potential and create opportunities for the youth to excel in modern fields of education.

Dr. Alvi emphasized that we need to adopt “Made in Pakistan” regime and benefit from the fourth industrial revolution.

"We have to equip our self with modern tools to compete in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and digital currency. Local industrialists need to come up with mega projects that result in job creation for the youth."

Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar said that the university would not be able to achieve its success without the enduring support of the Higher Education Commission and the Ministry of Science and Technology.