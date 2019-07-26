close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2019

‘Time to get rid of conventional energy sources’

Islamabad

Rawalpindi : Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said this is high time to get rid of conventional energy sources and look

forward to all form renewable energy sources including solar, wind, bio-gas and hydro-power energy

sources.

"The promotion of green energy at the lowest rate is basically a service to the society. We should switch over to the most sustainable

form of energy for betterment of our country and the nation," the chairman PBIT while talking to CEO Premier Energy Group UK,

Usman Mubarak and CEO Technology Exchange and Coordination China, Flt Lt. (r) Engineer Siddiqur Rehman said.

Usman Mubarak said they are building a sustainable future through renewable energy solutions generating more energy at the lowest rates. He said along with Pakistan, they were also active in UK, Hong King, Thailand and other countries.

