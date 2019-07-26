Nelson Mandela remembered

Islamabad : Nelson Mandela is a lasting symbol of struggle through peaceful means, liberation from oppression, prejudices and respect for human rights.

He fought nonviolently against the forces of repression and got liberated South Africa from the gubernatorial Apartheid regime of colonial nature, says a press release.

This was sated by Deputy Head of Mission of South Africa in Islamabad, Christo Janse Van Noordwyk. He was addressing a select audience at Comsats Secretariat yesterday in Islamabad in connection with the International Mandela Day.

Mr. Christo threw a penetrative beam of light on the person and personality of the savior of South Africa. He said Nelson Mandela was one-man army and won over hearts of his friends and foes alike and set examples of high morality in politics and became a role model for the political activists.

Earlier, Christo Janse Van Noordwyk was received by ex-ambassador Fauzia Nasreen and Farhat and other Comsats officials.

The South African Deputy Head of Mission appreciated the cause of Comsats and praised the achievements of the organization which is working untiringly to narrow the gap between the developed and developing countries through technological and scientific tools of knowledge sharing. He said the countries of the South could be more assisted and helped if the transfer of technology becomes the high priority area of the developed countries. He also returned some of the questions on this occasion and talked about the right to freedom of the people fighting against the repressive regimes.

He said Nelson Mandela always supported the cause of freedom of the people through peaceful means and didn’t support violence in any form and manifestation. However, Mr. Christo condemned the Indian brutalities of the occupation forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir and pressed upon the Indian government to ensure the protection of the minorities living in India. He said Nelson Mandela held Mahatama Gandhi in high esteem and India too must go by the philosophy of nonviolence.