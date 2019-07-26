close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2019

Engineering council team visits Arid varsity

Islamabad

Rawalpindi : The Two members’ team of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) including Engr. Prof. Dr. Daulat Khan and Engineer Jahanzaib Khan

visited Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) to assess the facilities and infrastructure for confirmatory visit for BSc Agricultural Engineering programme in the University.

The team met with the University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman and was elaborated about the objectives and future plans of Faculty of Agricultural Engineering. He also informed the team that curriculum of programme is designed in such a way to provide quality education to students in field of Agricultural Engineering to meet with the future requirements especially Potohar region farmers and industry both in private and public sectors.

