Mango festival in capital

Islamabad : A large number of visitors thronged the three-day Mango Festival which began at ‘The Centaurus’ Mall here on Friday.

Punjab Minister for Agriculture, Malik Nauman Langrial inaugurated the festival where apart from known Chaunsa, Anwar Ratore, Langra, Sindhri and many other varieties brought from various mango’s cultivation areas have been put on display. The festival has been organized by the Sardar Group of Companies with cooperation of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif (MNS) University of Agriculture Multan, Mango Research Institute Multan and Pir Mehar Ali Shah Agriculture University.

President Pak Gulf Construction Limited (PGCL) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, senior vice president Sardar Yasir Ilyas, vice chancellor MNS University Dr. Asif Ali were also present on the occasion.

The total production of mango last year was over 1.7 million tons whereas over 64000 tons were exported to countries including Japan, America, Lebanon, South Korea and many other parts of the country.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas who was Punjab Minister for Agriculture in the last interim Government, took many measures for promotion of agriculture particularly for increase in production of mango in southern areas of the province. As Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade, he also ensured exporters and growers coming from across the country at the festival, to further facilitate them for export of traditional fruit of the Pakistan.

a