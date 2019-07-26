46 criminals arrested, looted items worth Rs14.3m recovered

Rawalpindi : Saddar Police in its five month performance has revealed that it arrested 46 accused and recovered snatched goods worth Rs14.38 million, which is a record.

SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal made the revelations while briefing City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana.

Nine accused arrested and challaned in five registered dacoity cases and Rs225,000 were recovered from them. He said that during this period, 23 accused were arrested in 12 cases of sexual abuse, the investigation was done on merit and culprits were challaned.

Three cases of kidnapping were concluded in the arrest of 8 culprits. SP Saddar said that 13 gangs of dangerous robbers were nabbed, 54 accused were arrested and investigated, recovery from the accused comprised Rs1.755 million, 14 motorcycles, and 3 other vehicles.

SP Saddar pointed out that in Saddar Division, the anti-drug campaign was enormously successful. An operation was conducted against drug dealers in all the places of the division which were infamous in this regard. During this operation, 432 accused were arrested in cases against drug dealers were registered, 5 kilo 965 grams heroin was recovered, the value of which is in millions in the international market. 5 kilo 24 grams opium was recovered, price is which is told to be in millions. 160 Kilo 900 gram hashish worth millions of rupees was recovered as well.