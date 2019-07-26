Al-Khidmat and OPF sign MoU

Islamabad : The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

According to MoU, the AKFP will provide ambulance service to dead bodies of Pakistanis coming from abroad. Director General OPF Syed Khalid Ali Shah and President AKFP Hamid Athar signed the MoU in presence of other officials.

The official of AKFP on the occasion pledged to continue to provide different services to the overseas Pakistanis.