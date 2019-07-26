Crackdown against land grabbers

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Police have arrested an alleged head of land grabbers as well as leading criminal groups involved in illegal occupation of properties worth millions of rupees, the police spokesman said.

The accused was wanted by police in several cases of land grabbing. According to details, PS Chauntra of Rawalpindi Police while taking action against land mafia arrested the accused Sardar Farrukh on Friday.

SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal briefed the CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana, said that Sardar Farrukh is the frontman of land grabbers and there are verified complaints against him for his role in occupying land worth millions of rupees. The accused had a fixed rate of one kanal land occupancy around Rs15,000 to Rs20,000, while for the expensive land, his rate would also rise in millions. The accused had formed proper gangs that operated with different names in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and other areas to illegally seize and occupy properties.

SP Saddar said that accused is a white-collar criminal and when Chauntra Police arrested him for his criminal role in properties grabbing, a lot of people arrived at the police station for his support and get him acquitted, but the Police took no pressure whatsoever and took the due legal action by registering his arrest in concerned cases as per the law and presented the accused in court of law. The SP said that the police would conclude the investigation on merit against Sardar Farrukh.

CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana congratulated SP Saddar and said that white-collar criminals are the facilitators of many serious crimes and there is dire need to expose their real face before the society.