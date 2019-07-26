$80,000 pledged for provision of online sign language service

Islamabad : The GuarantCo, an international investment company, on Friday pledged $80,000 worth of financial support for the DeafTawk, a Pakistani start-up, for the empowerment of people with hearing impairments in the country through the provision of online sign language services.

The pledge was announced by the representatives of the GuarantCo and its parent organisation, the London-based multilateral Private Infrastructure Development Group, including Luke Foley and Angela Silva, during a special ceremony at a hotel, where human rights minister Dr Shireen Mazari and representatives of Jazz, the country’s leading digital communications company, and TeamUp were also in attendance.

Developed at the National Incubation Centre under the Jazz xlr8 incubation and accelerator programme, the DeafTawk is a unique start-up having created an online solution for the connectivity of the deaf community with qualified sign language interpreters and building of the capacity of sign language interpreters for quality sign language services.

Through this solution, the people with hearing impairments can access the services of a qualified language interpreter on a video call. This allows them to easily communicate with the wider community without having to use sign language.

The DeafTawk plans to use the pledged funds to uplift the scale and coverage of the application as well as build the capacity of interpreters to offer services to both national and international audiences.

Minister Dr Mazari appreciated the initiative and said the creation of connectivity opportunities for Pakistanis with learning difficulties would help expand the knowledge economy by mainstreaming the ‘differently-abled’ citizens so that they could contribute to national development.

“The government is committed to leaving no one behind in terms of education and opportunities,” she said.

GuarantCo CEO Las Perera said his organisation was delighted to collaborate with Jazz, DeafTawk and the PIDG Technical Assistance Fund to co-finance the setup of an online sign language service to empower people with hearing impairments in Pakistan.

“This builds on the work we have already undertaken since 2013 with Jazz to finance, via a Sukuk credit enhanced by GuarantCo, a mobile phone network in rural areas of Pakistan enabling a highly successful mobile phone-based literacy programme which has supported the education of 2,500 rural women.

“We are very excited to now be supporting this initiative, which we hope will make significant steps towards the inclusion of people with hearing disabilities in Pakistan,” he said.

PIDG head Philippe Valahu said his group was excited to be part of the innovative project meant to empower people with hearing impairments and allow them to communicate effectively.

“Inclusion is an important part of our work, and we are excited to follow the progress of this project,” he said.

Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim said it was a proud moment for his company to see one of its ‘xlr8 programme’ participants in DeafTawk receive international recognition and support.

He said through its acceleration program, Jazz was laying the foundation for a sustainable technology ecosystem by providing resources and expertise to help local startups fulfil their potential and grow communities. Teamup founder Zouhair Khaliq said the today’s problems were opportunities for entrepreneurs to grow.

“It is heartening to see our startups’ commitment to resolving humanity’s greatest challenges,” he said.

The Teamup founder said DeafTawk had done remarkably well, and he felt proud to say that despite the challenges, the co-founders had gained international recognition with the impact they’re creating and with all support they had actually made use of technology to give hope to the marginalized community, recognise their talents and empower them to contribute to the change they believed in.