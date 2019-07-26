Report shows improved road traffic management in City

LAHORE : The World Traffic Index has reported Lahore on the 82nd number in traffic management which was at 31st number in 2018.

The World Traffic Index report 2019 has been issued which shows that the traffic jams were reduced in the provincial metropolis during the current year. The index report shows that the travelling time in Lahore is better than 81 developed cities of the world.

The index report further reads Lahore has become a safer city due to traffic management as compared to in the past. The departmental reforms, effective patrolling, monitoring and checking helped improve the traffic flow in the City. The index report shows that Colombo is the worst city regarding travelling time while Dhaka and Kolkata follow it. Los Angeles is on the 9th number, Istanbul on 12th, Moscow on the 21st, Karachi on 63rd number. The report could be seen at www.numbeo.com

Chief Traffic Officer Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik has thanked the media on playing a role in road safety awareness campaigns.

The CTO also appreciated traffic wardens, citizens and officers of City Traffic Police.

search operations: In the wake of forthcoming Eidul Azha and Muharramul Haram, overall 3,301 search, sweep and combing operations were conducted from June 1 to July 22 by the Punjab police in all districts of the province.

Police teams also conducted 4777 raids on hideouts of professional criminals and extremists. This was stated by the additional IG, operations, Punjab while briefing the IG on the search and combing operations. According to a police report, during the combing operations, around 5,235 cases were registered and 5,263 accused arrested whereas 275 Kalashnikovs, 409 rifles, 687 shot guns, 5,167 pistols and 43,633 bullets were seized from the arrested accused.

Meanwhile, the IG directed the Lahore capital city police officer, all RPOs and DPOs through a notification that an effective strategy should be devised to raid the hideouts of those involved in extremist and criminal activities. He warned that departmental action would be taken against the officers found lazy and negligent in taking action. He further directed the police officers to strictly ensure implementation of the steps taken for elimination of illegal sale and purchase of arms.