Distinction

Yasar Adnan studying in Lahore Grammar School, JT branch, led his school team which participated in the World Scholars Cup, an international forum of debating. The competition was held in Astana, Kazakhstan, in July. The team got second position amongst teams from 100 countries. He also secured overall third position in parliamentary debating while competing against 1500 participants. As a result, Pakistan’s team has been nominated to participate in “The Tournament of Champions” which will be held at the University of Yale, (USA), in November 2019.