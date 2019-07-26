Remand extended in youth festival scam

An accountability court Friday extended physical remand of five accused, involved in the Punjab Youth Festival corruption scam, for another 10 days.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings wherein the bureau officials produced the accused, including Waseem, Tariq Maqsood, Wilayat Shah, Ehsanul Haque and Muhammad Imran on expiry of their physical remand.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor submitted an investigation report and submitted that investigation could not be completed so far. He pleaded the court for extending physical remand for further investigation. The court, accepting the requests, extended the physical remand until August 5 and ordered for producing the accused on expiry of the remand. The accused, including Sports Board officials and the contractors, allegedly caused loss to the national exchequer through illegal tenders awarded in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules.