Art exhibition

LAHORE : The second annual PHYS-ART Exhibition took place in Department of Physiology of Allama Iqbal Medical College here.

The event was inaugurated by AIMC Principal Prof Arif Tajamul. Hundreds of doctors from different medical colleges of Lahore, including Dr Ahmad Saleem, Prof Aftab Mohsin, Dr Zakir Sial, Prof Kamran Chaudhry, Prof Hamid Butt and pioneer of PHYS-ART and Physiology Department head Professor Mehr-un-Nisa, were also present.

Arif Tajamul said that the efforts of Prof Mehr-un-Nisa were commendable and other departments of AIMC and other medical colleges should also promote such innovative ideas and activities for students.