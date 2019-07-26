LWMC meeting

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhary has assured employees of increasing their allowance on Eid.

A meeting was held between LWMC Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhary and Saleem Khokhar group in connection with Eidul Aza and employee welfare.

The chairman assured them of his best efforts for employees’ welfare and also respond to all suggestions raised by the committee. He also promised to increase Eid allowance as compared to the previous year on better performance. Field workers and the union thanked him.