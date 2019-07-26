close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pr
July 27, 2019

LWMC meeting

Lahore

P
Pr
July 27, 2019

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhary has assured employees of increasing their allowance on Eid.

A meeting was held between LWMC Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhary and Saleem Khokhar group in connection with Eidul Aza and employee welfare.

The chairman assured them of his best efforts for employees’ welfare and also respond to all suggestions raised by the committee. He also promised to increase Eid allowance as compared to the previous year on better performance. Field workers and the union thanked him.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore