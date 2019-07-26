Safma seminar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : The South Asia Free Media Association (Safma) will hold a seminar on freedom and peace besides a mushaira and candle-lit vigil on the occasion of August 14.
This was announced by Imtiaz Alam of Safma in a meeting on Friday. Safma has recently come up with a declaration for people’s rights, democratic supremacy and social security.
Imtiaz Alam hoped broader democratic forces would agree on the declaration.
