Sat Jul 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2019

JI leader criticises US

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2019

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami’s veteran leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees has said US President Donald Trump’s promise for mediation on Kashmir issue was just like the PTI’s promises with the people.

As long as the US and colonial powers have been deciding the fate of Muslim world’s problems, Muslims problems would never be solved, he said while delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora Masjid.

