JI leader criticises US

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami’s veteran leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees has said US President Donald Trump’s promise for mediation on Kashmir issue was just like the PTI’s promises with the people.
As long as the US and colonial powers have been deciding the fate of Muslim world’s problems, Muslims problems would never be solved, he said while delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora Masjid.
