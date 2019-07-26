Opp’s agenda has failed: governor

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar said opposition’s agenda was to hinder the accountability drive, but rest assured that was not going to happen.

In a meeting with Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustien, the governor Punjab said public rejected oppositions’ narrative and after general elections they have once again decided in the favour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, nation was standing with Imran Khan because they were aware of the fact that Imran Khan was the only leader who could take this country out of the prevailing crises to put it back on the road to prosperity. He acknowledged the fact that the country was facing economic crises but government was content to fight back.

“The accountability campaign will continue indistinctively until the last corrupt person is punished for his crime. Opposition should understand the fact that public is not on board with their agenda after their flop public shows, we are ensuring rule of law in the country, no one is above the law,” said the governor adding that providing overseas Pakistanis with right to contest elections is a historic and plausible step by the government.

Government has saved the country from going bankrupt and in the short span of one year initiated more than 15 welfare projects including Ehsas Project.

The governor said with the eradication of corruption from Pakistan, most of country’s problems would also end and for this aim the government was lending its full support to NAB and other law enforcement departments.

“We will ensure transparent accountability as no one is above the law and we do not believe in victimisation” he added.

He commended government for extending the right to contest elections to overseas Pakistanis and said that it was a historic and plausible step. PTI will deliver and fulfill its promises made during election campaign.

Tree plantation: Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar Friday said tree plantation was a must to control the growing environmental pollution, mentioning that nine million saplings would be planted in Punjab during the monsoon tree plantation campaign.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the preparations for monsoon tree plantation drive, at Civil Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said providing clean environment to people was a priority of the government. Controlling environment pollution is a service to humanity and there is need to work on emergent basis to protect environment, he maintained.

He further said the campaign was aimed at promoting plantation and citizens should take part in this activity with zeal to make it a success. He also stressed the need for launching a community mobilisation and awareness campaign regarding benefits of planting saplings. He said after plantation, effective arrangements should also be ensured for looking after the saplings so that they could reach their full stature. The secretary forest department gave briefing to the meeting. He said all arrangements had been finalised to make the campaign a success. He said the forest department had 31 million saplings in stocks and 363 sale points have been set up for the drive.

The meeting was attended by the commissioner Lahore division, deputy commissioner Lahore, DG PHA and officers concerned.

Housing scheme: Following the directions of Supreme Court, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) opened tenders for the development work in two packages of LDA-City Housing Scheme here Friday.

Tender opening ceremony was held at the committee room of LDA Chief Engineer, which was presided over by Chief Engineer Mazhar Khan. Sealed tender documents were opened in presence of media persons and senior LDA officers, including ADG Headquarters Farqaleet Mir and Director Finance Ali Shehzad.

The officials said almost 12 companies participated in prequalification process out of which nine were cleared after which two companies purchased tender documents. Tenders of both the companies were opened and their financial proposals were read out in front of media, representatives of companies and LDA officials.

praised: Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) & Telecom Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui visited Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) head office here Friday.

The minister visited various departments of the university and was given a presentation on the functioning and growth of Virtual University.