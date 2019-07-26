Ali Zafar to support poor students

LAHORE : Singer and actor Ali Zafar, has announced supporting education of underprivileged students of Akhuwat College, Kasur, where he was especially invited by Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, the Akhuwat's founder, development practitioner and philanthropist, for a motivational talk on tolerance and fighting inferiority complexes.

According to a press release, while talking to students, Ali Zafar said, “You’re extremely lucky because you’ve a role model right in front of your eyes (Dr Saqib) whose idea and passion changed the lives of thousands of people in the country.”

“It would be an honour for me to be a small part of this great cause,” the singer said. He expressed pleasure that students from different ethnic and geographical backgrounds were studying at the college. He asked the students to not waste their time on insignificant disputes. “We all are different from each other but we must learn to tolerate, respect and appreciate our differences and each other’s faith and beliefs,” he said.

Ali Zafar said there were two types of people; one who always complained about life while the other took practical steps to address the challenges.

Dr Saqib said Ali Zafar was a true patriot and had always supported different philanthropic organisations. He said Akhuwat colleges in Kasur and Faisalabad provided access to quality secondary education and offered the students to opt between pre-medical, engineering or computer sciences.

“Currently Akhuwat colleges have an enrollment of approximately 500 ambitious students who want to pursue specialised fields such as medicine, engineering or information technology. To date, 150 students have successfully graduated from Akhuwat colleges in Kasur and Faisalabad with high aims of employment and further studies,” Dr Saqib mentioned

Later, Ali Zafar visited different departments and laboratories of the college.