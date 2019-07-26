ACE, FBR to share info on Benami properties

LAHORE : Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) agreed to accelerate action against unidentified properties. Both the departments agreed to share information regarding Benami properties.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Anti-Corruption DG Syed Ijaz Hussain Shah held here at Anti-Corruption Establishment Complex. FBR Commissioner Khalid Khan, ACE directors and other officers concerned participated in the meeting. The meeting decided to gear up the efforts to identify Benami properties so that strict action could be taken against corrupt elements. Director FBR Khalid Khan said that after the falling of the curtain on the tax amnesty scheme on July 3, 2019, FBR had sprung into action against owners of Benami properties and it is high time to make collective efforts against these corrupt elements. Anti-Corruption DG said that ACE was taking strict action against fraudulent and ACE would also support FBR in action against Benami properties. Syed Ijaz Hussain said the corrupt elements should be dealt with an iron hand and undeclared properties must be identified and action should be taken against Benami properties fearlessly and all such properties should be confiscated. The ACE DG assured the FBR officers that ACE would support them in every respect to eradicate the evil. He said that directions had already been issued to all field officers to provide information regarding Benami properties on a priority basis to eliminate corruption.